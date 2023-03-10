State of Art: Anchorage Community Theater’s ‘They Promised Her the Moon’

This week on State of Art we’re talking about Anchorage Community Theater’s current production “They Promised her the Moon.” It centers on the real life of Jerrie Cobb, part of an all-women space program in the 60s, who not only completed the same tests and screenings as the first male astronauts, but ranked among the highest of both women and men. She never made it to space, but paved the way for the women who followed. The play opened on March 3rd and runs through the 26th. We’re joined by visiting playwright Laurel Ollstein, who wrote the story and is directing this run.

