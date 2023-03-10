Iditapod: Rollin’ on a river (the Yukon, that is)

Pete Kaiser arrives in Iditarod on March 9, 2023. (Ben Matheson/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod teams are passing through the village checkpoint of Anvik and onto the Yukon River. We have that, as well as stories from earlier on the trail about how mushers were setting their teams up for these runs earlier in the checkpoint of Iditarod and about the tiny village of Takotna reopening as an Iditarod checkpoint this year, after closing down due to COVID. Then there’ll be an update from Jason Mackey about carrying his brother Lance Mackey’s ashes along the trail, a Mackey Dog of the Day named COVID and a listener question about what the mushers are listening to, if they’re listening to anything at all, aside from, you know, dog feet and sled runners.

