Photos: Rest and recovery in Shageluk

SHAGELUK — Iditarod rookie Hunter Keefe described the hard and fast trail into the checkpoint here as a bobsled track.
“You would try to drive your sled to dodge the trees, but the sled wouldn’t drive, so I was hitting trees with my sled, hitting trees with myself,” he said.
Dan Kaduce said it was like being in a pinball machine.
Keefe and Kaduce were among the mushers who decided to take a rest in Shageluk Friday after the rough trail. The community of about 140 people is roughly halfway into the race.
Here’s what the checkpoint looked like late Friday morning. (For more from the mushers, read our story on crashed sleds and icy trail.)
Keep our Iditarod coverage thriving! Your support today helps fund journalism at Alaska Public Media. Click here to donate.
For more Iditarod coverage visit alaskapublic.org/Iditarod and click here to subscribe to our free Iditarod newsletter, sent daily during the race. For episodes of our Iditapod podcast visit alaskapublic.org/Iditapod.
Ben Matheson is covering the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at mathesonben@gmail.com.