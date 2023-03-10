Antiques Roadshow is coming to Anchorage – July 11

Antiques Roadshow from PBS is coming to Anchorage on July 11th, 2023 to the Alaska Native Heritage Center! Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series Antiques Roadshow is heading up to Alaska for the first time in the show’s history.

At the appraisal event, guests will receive verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. So, start thinking about what treasures you may want to bring!

How to get tickets:﻿

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2023 Roadshow event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT (10:59 p.m. AKST).*



*Must enter by March 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT (10:59 p.m. AKST); must be 18; void where prohibited. See full rules: pbs.org/roadshowtickets.



SWEEPSTAKES

PRICE: Free

DEADLINE TO ENTER: Monday, March 13 at 10:59 p.m. AKST

WHERE: pbs.org/roadshowtickets



EVENT

PRICE: Free but ticket required

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11

WHERE: Alaska Native Heritage Center (8800 Heritage Center Dr, Anchorage, AK 99504)