Addressing Alaskans: Athletes and eating disorders

(Image courtesy of Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance)

This episode features a panel discussion moderated by two-time Olympian and professional counselor Holly Brooks with medical experts and athletes discussing the issue of eating disorders in sports and how to combat the issue. This program was recorded on February 23rd at the Bear Tooth Theater after the world premier of the documentary “Winning At All Costs.” The documentary and event were presented by the Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance.





LINKS:

