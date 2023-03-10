2 men found dead in Anchorage’s Russian Jack park

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say the bodies of two men were found in Russian Jack Springs Park Thursday afternoon, with few details initially available about their deaths.

Police responded to the area at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement, and found two dead adults. Investigators were later sent to examine the area.

A police spokeswoman said Friday morning that the names of the two men will be released after their families are notified. She declined to say where in the park the bodies were found, or whether police consider the deaths suspicious.

Causes of death for the men will ultimately be determined by the state medical examiner, according to police.