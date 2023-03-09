Iditapod: Run, rest, eat and repeat

Ryan Reddington leaves Takotna on Wednesday evening after taking his 24-hour rest. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

In this episode, we hear from Iditarod mushers in the midst of their required 24-hour layovers and from our current Red Lantern musher. We also have a chat with a former top 10 musher who’s returning to the race and running a team of mostly rookie dogs, plus a look at the Iditarod’s new pilot program for tracking dropped dogs. And as always we have our Dog of the Day — not a new dog but a dog who got a new name — and a listener question with answers from several mushers this time. (Hint: This one might make you hungry).

