Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Democratic lawmakers in Alaska are trying to restore anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender Alaskans, after the state attorney general quietly rolled back those protections last summer. LGBTQ Alaskans say it’s long overdue.



Two lawmakers are working to enshrine anti-discrimination protections for fellow LGBTQ Alaskans. In Takotna, mushers rest, relax, and refuel on pie. Plus, Unalaska’s tribal government seeks community input to assess the city’s climate vulnerability.

