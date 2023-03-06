Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Dunleavy administration quietly rolls back discrimination protections for LGBTQ Alaskans. On Kodiak Island, a village fights to keep its hydropower system running. Plus, Iditarod mushers are finally out on the trail.
Reports tonight from:
Robert Woolsey in Sitka,
Chris Klint and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey