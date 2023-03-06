Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 6, 2023

By
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media
-
brown water comes out of sink
Water pours from Jacqueline Vaughan’s faucet on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Vaughan).

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Dunleavy administration quietly rolls back discrimination protections for LGBTQ Alaskans. On Kodiak Island, a village fights to keep its hydropower system running. Plus, Iditarod mushers are finally out on the trail.

Reports tonight from:

Robert Woolsey in Sitka,
Chris Klint and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey

