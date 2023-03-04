Our 25 favorite photos from the 2023 Iditarod ceremonial start

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Anchorage early Saturday for the ceremonial start of the 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Race.
Thirty-three teams and dozens of sled dogs paraded down sunny city streets and trails, in front of fans and Alaska celebrity guests, like U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who called it a “perfect, beautiful day.”
Though enthusiasm was high, the crowd downtown was a bit smaller than most years. The number of teams is also the smallest in the race’s history, something that has prompted concern among some in the Iditarod community. But mushers said Saturday was just a time to celebrate the sport.
“There are 33 people who have dedicated their lives to the only 1,000-mile-race that’s happening this year. This is it,” said rookie Bridgett Watkins. “Let’s celebrate that.”
If it was a bit quiet downtown, the parties alongside Anchorage’s trails were as well-attended as ever. Hundreds gathered at what is known as “Trailgate,” where a DJ played music next to a bar built of snow, as costumed attendees danced and cheered on the dog teams passing nearby.
One of Trailgate’s founders, Zachary Mannix, was grilling hot dogs and marveling at how much the party has grown over the years.
“When we started, it was a few dozen people, maybe 50, 75,” Mannix said. “And, yeah, it’s just, it’s grown exponentially. I think, the last time we had one, we estimated between 500 and 700 people.”
“It’s a great time,” he said. “I do enjoy being with all my friends outside and having a good time. So that’s what this is all about.”
But for other spectators, like 10-year-old Madilyn Paup, Saturday marked their first Iditarod.
Madilyn of Santa Cruz, Calif., did a school project about the Iditarod when she was in first grade. She’s been into it ever since. This year, for an early 10th birthday present, her parents, Chris and Danielle Paup, decided to bring her to Anchorage to watch the start.
The biggest surprise? The large number of dogs.
“Like, the way the teacher made it sound was that there was only a few dogs,” Madilyn said. “But there was, like, a lot of dogs.”
She was excited to collect dog booties that mushers tossed into the crowd Saturday. She said she wanted to bring them home for her cats. She thought one of them, Jet, could probably join a sled dog team.
“Yeah, one of our cats already goes for walks so he should be good soon,” she said.
After the ceremonial start, mushers and their sled dogs will drive about an hour north to Willow for the official race start at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Knik musher Eric Kelly said he enjoys the time spent with mushing fans before the official race clock starts.
“It’s a great feeling to be in Willow and pull that hook, and be out on the trail. But I love meeting the people. We can’t do it without the fans, so I love to interact and get them as involved as we can.”
Here are some of our favorite photos from the day:
Alaska Public Media’s Mizelle Mayo, Liz Ruskin, Ben Matheson, Lex Treinen, Casey Grove and Tegan Hanlon contributed to this story.
