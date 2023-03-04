Iditapod: Iditarod kicks off with a chilly start

Slater (right) and his brother Pink are Brent Sass’s lead dogs. 7-year-old Slater led Sass’s team to victory last year. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod mushers took their sled dog teams on an untimed, celebratory fun run from downtown Anchorage on the city’s trails, with hundreds of fans cheering along the way. We hear from mushers and fans – maybe the pitter patter of little dog feet – as well as a joyful bride, a grumpy bear, a curious moose (or three), a former Miss Alaska and her mom, who had a fox on her head, and more!

