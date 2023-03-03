Iditapod: Springing back as Iditarod begins anew

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a dog leaps into the air, on a dog team
Tiny Dusty leaps into the air while leading her teammates. (Jennifer LaBar)

That’s right, it’s Iditarod time, and we’re back with another season of Iditapod. In the first episode of our seventh season, host Casey Grove and trail reporters Lex Treinen and Ben Matheson discuss the smallest field in race history and how a quarter of the mushers in the 2023 Iditarod are rookies. We also recap last year’s race, talk about the legacy of the late four-time champion Lance Mackey and we even have a Dog of the Day, a spunky little leader named Dusty.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

