Iditapod: Springing back as Iditarod begins anew

Tiny Dusty leaps into the air while leading her teammates. (Jennifer LaBar)

That’s right, it’s Iditarod time, and we’re back with another season of Iditapod. In the first episode of our seventh season, host Casey Grove and trail reporters Lex Treinen and Ben Matheson discuss the smallest field in race history and how a quarter of the mushers in the 2023 Iditarod are rookies. We also recap last year’s race, talk about the legacy of the late four-time champion Lance Mackey and we even have a Dog of the Day, a spunky little leader named Dusty.

RELATED: The 2023 Iditarod starts this weekend. Here’s what to know.

[Check out more Iditarod coverage here and sign up four our new daily Iditarod newsletter here.]