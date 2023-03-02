Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Dogs from Frank Habermann’s team at the 2023 Fur Rendezvous. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

DNA evidence leads to a suspect in a decades old sexual assault case. Also, what’s keeping mushers from entering the Iditarod? (Some say it’s economics). And the Anchorage Fire Department assists with the unusual rescue of a sled dog from an ice floe.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Angela Denning and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose