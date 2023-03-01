Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Native leaders rally in DC to support the Willow project. The VA secretary speaks to veterans in Bethel. Plus, get to know the rookie mushers in this year’s Iditarod.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Ben Matheson in Anchorage
Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Greg Knight in Nome
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose