Talk of Alaska: Lawsuits challenging tribal sovereignty

The piece of land put into trust is a less than 800-square-foot lot near the corner of Capitol Avenue and Village Street in Juneau. (Photo by Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Lawsuits challenging tribal sovereignty at both the state and federal level could have big implications for the future ability of tribes to exercise authority over tribal citizens and land. The state is suing over a land into trust application and The U.S. Supreme court is reviewing challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act or ICWA that claim the law is discriminatory. What could these decisions mean for the future of tribal autonomy? We’ll discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lloyd Miller, attorney specializing in tribal law

Relevant Links:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.