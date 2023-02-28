Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Anchorage Assembly chair Suzanne LaFrance (left) and vice-chair Chris Constant at an Assembly meeting on June 7, 2022. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Assembly says it’s not ready to approve a settlement over a project it never approved. Concentrations of dangerous forever chemicals are higher than previously thought in some Anchorage and Fairbanks lakes. Plus, eyes are on the winner of last year’s Iditarod as teams gear up for this year’s race.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Corrine Smith in Homer

and Reagan Miller in Ketchikan