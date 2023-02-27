Hometown Alaska: Behind the scenes at the Fur Rondy Melodrama

(Image courtesy of Alaska Sound Celebration)

Fur Rondy is upon us again and the Anchorage festival will have plenty of events for Alaskans to choose from. One of the longstanding traditions of the celebration is the Fur Rondy Melodrama. On this week’s Hometown Alaska we’ll take a look behind the scenes of this year’s performance and what it means to be melodramatic.

The show runs from February 24 through March 11.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS: Melanie Cross and Christy Hedrick, Fur Rondy Melodrama co-producers

