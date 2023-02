Matthew Burtner on the Harding Icefield. (Image courtesy of Matthew Burtner)

This week on State of Art we hear from Matthew Burtner. He’s a composer, musician and sound artist who blends the arts and sciences into works meant to deepen our understanding and connection to the natural world. He is currently an artist in residence at the Anchorage Museum and his most recent album is called “Icefield.” We discuss his unique creative methods, “ecoacoustics” and more.

