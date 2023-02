Congresswoman Mary Peltola made history in 2022 when she won both a special and regular election for Alaska’s lone seat in the US House. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, is both Alaska’s first female and Alaska Native Representative.

On this Alaska Insight, Congresswoman Peltola joins host Lori Townsend to discuss her priorities for the new congress, and what it’s like as a minority member in an increasingly divisive political scene.