Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The ACLU alleges the state isn’t respecting early release dates for prisoner programs. The potential fallout from a lawsuit over access to abortion pills. Plus local communities want their voices heard when it comes to Arctic military expansion.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Claire Stremple and Isabelle Ross in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Kotzebue
Francisco Martinezcuello in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
And Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose