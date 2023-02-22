Line One: Brain Injury Awareness and Teamwork Rehabilitation

(Creative Commons photo by Neil Conway)

Traumatic brain injuries or TBIs occur with more frequency than we are aware and the lasting effects are also high; not every injury is apparent thus many go undiagnosed and don’t get the services and treatments needed to heal. TBIs bring hundreds of Alaskans to our major medical centers each year and can be the result of accidents or medical conditions such as seizure or stroke. On this episode of Line One, Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD explores how to prevent and treat TBIs.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD



GUESTS:

– Dr. Kathryn Jacques PT, Clinical Director of Southcentral Foundation Therapy Services, and ANMC’s liaison for the Brain Injury Council of Alaska.

– Dr. Adam Grove ND CBIS, Naturopathic Physician in private practice, specializing in Traumatic Brain injury, brain related issues, and cognitive decline.

– Dr. Daniel Hartman MD, a Medical Director at Southcentral Foundation, involved in the development of TBI rehabilitation services, in Alaskan communities.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

