Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Representative David Eastman is censured, again, for offensive comments. Coastal communities wonder what to expect as shipping increases in the Arctic. Plus Senator Lisa Murkowski pushes the state legislature for a more proactive approach.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride, Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Emily Schwing in Nome
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Anna Canny in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose