Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day are now Anchorage municipal holidays

Celeste Hodge-Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus, speaks in favor of an Anchorage Assembly ordinance making Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day city holidays. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples Day are now municipal holidays in Anchorage.

That’s after the Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to add the two holidays to the list of paid holidays for municipal employees. Initially, the ordinance would’ve also removed Seward’s Day from the municipal holidays list, but Mayor Dave Bronson amended the ordinance to keep it in.

The celebration of Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, the day that the last slaves in the Confederacy were informed of their freedom following the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s often considered the oldest holiday among Black Americans, signifying the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Celeste Hodge-Growden, president of the nonprofit Alaska Black Caucus, said she hoped the city would follow the lead of the nation, where Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and the state, where a proposal to make it a state holiday is being considered.

“It’s more than giving employees a day off,” Hodge-Growden said. “It will give residents a day to think about the future that we want while remembering the inequities of the past. I’m elated the Assembly is considering this ordinance.”

Indigenous Peoples Day is a holiday commemorating Alaska Native and Native American history. Typically it’s held in lieu of Columbus Day. It’s been a state holiday since 2017. Anchorage resident Ayyu Qassataq, who’s Inupiaq, testified in support of both holidays.

“Recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day and Juneteenth Freedom Day are but one step in elevating public consciousness of the rich and sometimes unjust histories of the vibrant peoples whose stories deserve to be recognized and respected,” Qassatuq said by phone.

The ordinance was passed unanimously.

