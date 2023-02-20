Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 20, 2023

The Anchorage School Board listens to public testimony at the Anchorage School District Meeting on December 19, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Local school districts are making difficult and uncertain choices with next year’s funding levels in limbo. New research shows particular species of kelp absorb pollutants in the environment around them. Plus a ceremony at Elizabeth Peratrovich’s alma mater celebrates her legacy.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Reagan Miller in Ketchikan

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak