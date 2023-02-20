Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 20, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Local school districts are making difficult and uncertain choices with next year’s funding levels in limbo. New research shows particular species of kelp absorb pollutants in the environment around them. Plus a ceremony at Elizabeth Peratrovich’s alma mater celebrates her legacy.
Reports tonight from:
Tegan Hanlon, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Reagan Miller in Ketchikan
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose