1 person killed in South Anchorage roof collapse

One person was killed Friday in a roof collapse in South Anchorage. (Anchorage Fire Department photo)

One person died Friday in a roof collapse at a South Anchorage gym.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Turnagain CrossFit was holding a fitness competition Friday evening when the roof collapsed. More than two dozen people were in the building.

Most people ran out, reported ADN, but three were trapped inside.

One of them was able to get out on their own and was treated at the scene. Authorities said another was extricated by members of an Anchorage Fire Department search and rescue team, and was taken to the hospital. A third person was found dead in the collapse.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the person killed. An online fundraiser described the woman as a mother of three who had gone to workout that evening with her gym family.

The cause of the roof collapse remained under investigation this weekend.

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management cautioned residents that the city has had near-record snow conditions this winter, and residents should consider the snow load on their roofs. Officials also warned that property owners should exercise extreme caution if removing snow from their roofs themselves.