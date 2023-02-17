AMBER Alert issued for abducted 8-month-old in Anchorage

Alaska emergency officials issued an AMBER Alert for 8-month-old boy Ahmiri Chaney on Feb. 17, 2023. (Anchorage Police Department)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the abduction of an 8-month-old infant in Anchorage.

State emergency officials say Ahmiri Chaney was last seen near the intersection of Norman Street and East 12th Ave. Officials named Ahmiri’s father, 23-year-old Eric Chaney Jr., as a suspect in Ahmiri’s abduction.

Anchorage police say officers responded to a possible homicide at the same address just before 9 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers say they found a dead woman with “trauma to the upper body.” Police say they couldn’t find Ahmiri, who lived at the home.

Police officials say officers will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

Anchorage police ask the public to call 911 if they have information on Ahmiri’s location. They also advised the public not to approach the suspect.

AMBER alerts in Alaska are fairly rare. The most recent one occurred in August of last year. Before that, the state hadn’t issued an AMBER alert since 2017.