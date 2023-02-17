Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 17, 2023

Congresswoman Mary Peltola addresses the Alaska Legislature on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Gavel Alaska staff/KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some lawmakers remain wary as the Governor’s budget amendments seek to address the state’s food stamp backlog. Mary Peltola praises the state’s reputation for bipartisan work in her first address to Alaska’s legislature. Plus, difficult decisions as Tuluksak passes a week without running water.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Claire Stremple and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Riley Board on the Kenai Peninsula

and Rashah McChesney, reporting for KYUK in Bethel, and Francisco Martínezcuello, reporting from inside an igloo in Bethel