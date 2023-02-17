Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 17, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some lawmakers remain wary as the Governor’s budget amendments seek to address the state’s food stamp backlog. Mary Peltola praises the state’s reputation for bipartisan work in her first address to Alaska’s legislature. Plus, difficult decisions as Tuluksak passes a week without running water.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Claire Stremple and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Riley Board on the Kenai Peninsula
and Rashah McChesney, reporting for KYUK in Bethel, and Francisco Martínezcuello, reporting from inside an igloo in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose