Anchorage schools to stop secluding students after Justice Department investigation

The Anchorage School District Education Center street sign. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

By the beginning of next school year, the Anchorage School District says it intends to completely end its practice of locking away students with behavioral issues.

The practice is called “seclusion” in education policy. That, and the practice of physical restraint, were the subjects of a two-year investigation of the U.S. Department of Justice that led up to a legal settlement announced Thursday. The settlement commits the district to a three-year plan to eliminate seclusion and improve its practices around restraint.

The Department of Justice announced the settlement in a news release on its website Thursday morning. It said the department’s investigation found that the school district “repeatedly and inappropriately secluded and restrained students with disabilities,” in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act. It also says the district did not limit its use of restraint and seclusion to emergency situations, and instead “used restraint and seclusion to address noncompliant student behavior, resulting in students missing large amounts of instructional time.”

“When schools use seclusion and improper restraints as the default method of managing the behavior of students with disabilities, they violate the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

As part of its investigation, federal investigators reviewed policies, procedures, incident reports and interviewed district employees. The Justice Department conducted similar investigations at several other school districts across the country.

“We have seen seclusion used against students with disabilities as an improper crisis response and in ways that escalate student behavior and can lead to self-harm,” Clarke said.

The Justice Department says some Anchorage students subjected to seclusion engaged in self-harm and expressed suicidal ideation.

Many of the reforms are aimed at four specific schools: Kasuun Elementary, Lake Hood Elementary, William Tyson Elementary and the Whaley School. These schools all have programs for students with special needs and challenging behavioral issues.

In the settlement agreement, the school district says it denies it discriminated, but didn’t want to fight it out in court.

Anchorage Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt and other school officials are holding a news conference Thursday morning about the settlement, which includes ending the use of seclusion, reforming its use of restraint, dismantling seclusion rooms and staff training on other ways to manage students’ behavior. It also calls for creating a new staff position responsible for implementing, documenting and monitoring compliance with the settlement agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.