Micciche has commanding lead in Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor’s race

Initial election results show Peter Micciche, of Soldotna, with a commanding lead in Tuesday’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor. But it’s too soon to say whether it’s enough for him to win the race outright.

As of late Tuesday, Micciche had nearly 50.5% of the vote, with ballots counted at all precincts but Tyonek. The results also don’t yet include all absentee votes — which officials say could come in at a higher rate than usual, due to the timing of the special election.

If Micciche’s lead stays above 50%, as more ballots are tallied, he wins. If it falls below, the borough will hold a run-off election between the top two vote-getters next month.

Micciche, who previously served as mayor of the City of Soldotna and was most recently president of the Alaska State Senate, is one of four candidates on the ballot.

Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings is in second place so far, with 17.4% of the vote. Farnsworth-Hutchings sits on the Soldotna City Council and is the accountant at Hutchings Auto Group.

David Carey, a retired teacher who also sits on Soldotna City Council and was previously borough mayor, has 11.1% of the vote.

Zachary Hamilton, an Air Force veteran and co-owner of Brothers’ Cafe in Kenai, has 4.8%.

Robert Wall, of Sterling, is running a write-in campaign for the mayor’s seat. About 16.1% of votes so far were cast as “unresolved write-in,” according to the borough.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will serve through the next regularly scheduled municipal election, in October. The seat has been vacant since the resignation of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce last summer and is currently filled by interim Mayor Mike Navarre.

Voter turnout borough-wide is just over 9%, so far. If no runoff is necessary, the borough will certify results of the election next week, on Feb. 21.