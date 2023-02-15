Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A look at homelessness in Fairbanks, a frigid city with no low-barrier shelter. A third subpoena as the Anchorage Assembly looks into the former health director’s fraudulent credentials. Plus a Ketchikan podcast breaking down Filipino culture tries to be as cool and smooth as its namesake dessert.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose