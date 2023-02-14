Yukon Quest Alaska changes its mind on withdrawing Fairbanks rookie from race

Lauro Eklund. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The 2023 Yukon Quest Alaska officially concluded on Sunday with an awards banquet, and the 550-race sportsmanship award went to Lauro Eklund, a 26-year-old rookie musher from Fairbanks who was withdrawn from the race last week.

Eklund was about 300 miles into the 550-mile race and in last place, about six hours behind the next musher, when race marshal Mike McCowan pulled him for not running a competitive race, and the potential that if allowed to continue he would put a burden on race officials and volunteers.

The move resulted in backlash from fans and mushers, and Eklund and several other mushers, including Quest 550 champion Brent Sass, filed appeals, pointing out that Eklund’s pace was on track with past rookie teams, and that he was given no warning he was at risk of being withdrawn.

On Saturday the Quest announced it was reinstating Eklund, paying him the minimum finishing prize money of $1,000, plus free entry into next year’s race, worth another $1,000. Eklund said he hopes what happened results in change.

“And not have other people new to racing feel like they have pressure when they leave the start line to try to keep up with the pack,” he said.

Eklund said he doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the Quest organization, and hopes to run the race again next year.

