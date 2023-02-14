Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Walruses are very social animals and like to be in constant contact with other walruses. (Ryan Kingsbery/USGS)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

North Slope groups make the case for the Willow drilling project as the Biden administration considers approving it. Also, Alaskan scientists are still cut off from Russian colleagues, and research is suffering. And chickpea water as a cookie ingredient? Cooks experiment with egg substitutes.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts.

Previous articleBiden administration can’t have it both ways by shrinking Willow project, Murkowski warns

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR