Hometown Alaska: Discussing the Anchorage School District Budget

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
A panel of people wearing business clothes.
The Anchorage School District Board of Directors listen to public testimony at the Anchorage School District Meeting on December 19, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

The Anchorage School Board needs to pass a balanced budget by March 1. With nearly flat funding from the state, the district is facing a $48 million dollar shortfall. That could mean cutting jobs, increasing the student to teacher ratio, and closing an elementary school. But the budget process isn’t over yet. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re talking about the school district budget, how it’s determined, how the school board works and more.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Carl Jacobs, Anchorage School Board member
Andy Ratliff, Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer

LINKS:
Anchorage School District
Anchorage School Board
ASD School Bond Information
Contact Anchorage School Board

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

