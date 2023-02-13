Hometown Alaska: Discussing the Anchorage School District Budget

The Anchorage School District Board of Directors listen to public testimony at the Anchorage School District Meeting on December 19, 2022. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media).

The Anchorage School Board needs to pass a balanced budget by March 1. With nearly flat funding from the state, the district is facing a $48 million dollar shortfall. That could mean cutting jobs, increasing the student to teacher ratio, and closing an elementary school. But the budget process isn’t over yet. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re talking about the school district budget, how it’s determined, how the school board works and more.

HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Carl Jacobs, Anchorage School Board member

Andy Ratliff, Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer

