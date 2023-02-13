Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 13, 2023

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan asks for more transparency from the White House on the object shot down off Alaska’s coast. Also, more Alaskans are having their food stamp benefits restored, but the long backlog continues. And lawmakers welcome valentines from kids, with a message on the education budget.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Claire Stremple and Katie Anastas in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt