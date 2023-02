This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 economic forecast. We hear reports on jobs and employment, housing, consumer optimism, and business confidence. We’ll also hear about Choose Anchorage, a framework intended to revitalize the city.

DISCLAIMER: Bill Popp is a member of Alaska Public Media’s Board of Directors.



LINKS:

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

AEDC 2023 Economic Forecast Report