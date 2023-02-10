Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 10, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Less than a week after the Chinese Balloon, now an object shot down over Alaska. A number of Toyo heat stoves failed during a cold snap in December, and nobody quite knows why. Plus business is blooming for flower shops ahead of their busiest day of the year.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Anna Canny in Juneau
Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
and Sabine Poux in Soldotna
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Madilyn Rose