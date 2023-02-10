Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 10, 2023

Stove technician Steve Sanders shows black carbon build-up in a Toyo Laser 531/532 (Photo Courtesy of Sam Trivette)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Less than a week after the Chinese Balloon, now an object shot down over Alaska. A number of Toyo heat stoves failed during a cold snap in December, and nobody quite knows why. Plus business is blooming for flower shops ahead of their busiest day of the year.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Anna Canny in Juneau

Chris Klint and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Lex Treinen in Fairbanks

and Sabine Poux in Soldotna