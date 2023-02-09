Alaska Ski for Women

By
Lisa Keller
-

The Alaska Ski for Women is one of the biggest women’s ski events in the World, and it’s happening in Anchorage on February 5th! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk with founder Sally Burkholder, about its beginnings more than two decades ago. And we’ll also talk with Director Molly Mylius about this year’s event.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:
Sally Burkholder, the Alaska Ski for Women co-founder
Molly Mylius, Alaska Ski for Women race director

BROADCAST: Thursday, January 26th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 26th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT


