The Alaska Ski for Women is one of the biggest women’s ski events in the World, and it’s happening in Anchorage on February 5th! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk with founder Sally Burkholder, about its beginnings more than two decades ago. And we’ll also talk with Director Molly Mylius about this year’s event.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUESTS:

Sally Burkholder, the Alaska Ski for Women co-founder

Molly Mylius, Alaska Ski for Women race director





BROADCAST: Thursday, January 26th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 26th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT



