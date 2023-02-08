Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage Assembly is suing to get answers from the Mayor and his administration. Also tonight, as the state struggles with a food stamp backlog, local schools are trying to fill the gap. Plus an Anchorage artist says he won’t sit on the sidelines and wants to support the city’s homeless population.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh, Kavitha George, Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
and Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Madilyn Rose