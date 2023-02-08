Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson at an Anchorage Assembly meeting on Jan. 24, 2023. It was the first Assembly meeting since since numerous allegations of unethical and unlawful actions were made against him by his former municipal manager. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Assembly is suing to get answers from the Mayor and his administration. Also tonight, as the state struggles with a food stamp backlog, local schools are trying to fill the gap. Plus an Anchorage artist says he won’t sit on the sidelines and wants to support the city’s homeless population.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Kavitha George, Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

and Lex Treinen in Fairbanks