Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

State senator Josh Revak (R-Anchorage) at the memorial for Rep. Don Young at Anchorage Baptist Temple on April 2, 2022. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Reactions to Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s pick for Josh Revak as her state director. Mushers on the Yukon Quest share their tricks for keeping their bodies, and minds up to the task. Plus, how short skits about life in rural Alaska led to a big social media following.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Jill Fratis in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Riley Board in Ninilchik

and Lex Treinen in Circle