Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans

Host Wesley Early was joined by Cal Williams, Dr. Ian Hartman, and Jovell Rennie to highlight unsung Black Alaskans from the state’s history and today. (Dave Waldron/AKPM)

Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.

Listen:

HOST: Wesley Early

GUESTS:

Cal Williams – Community Organizer/Activist, Former Anchorage NAACP Head

Jovell Rennie – Creative Lead, Black in Alaska Project

Dr. Ian Hartman – Historian, Author, Black Lives in Alaska

Relevant Links:

Black Lives in Alaska Anchorage Museum virtual exhibit

Black in Alaska Project home page

