Line One: Headaches and Pain Management

Dr. Justin Clark
Everybody has suffered from a headache at some point in their lives. But when are headaches abnormal? There are many types of headaches, and the symptoms and treatments for each are very different. How are headaches related to chronic pain and pain management treatment plans? Join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores headaches and chronic pain management.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:

  • Sola Olamikan, MD, MBA
  • Eric Severson, PA-C

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

