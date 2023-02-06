Line One: Headaches and Pain Management

Everybody has suffered from a headache at some point in their lives. But when are headaches abnormal? There are many types of headaches, and the symptoms and treatments for each are very different. How are headaches related to chronic pain and pain management treatment plans? Join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores headaches and chronic pain management.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Sola Olamikan, MD, MBA
- Eric Severson, PA-C
RESOURCES:
- Advanced Pain Centers of Alaska
- The Complete Headache Chart
- Cleveland Clinic: Headaches overview
- John Hopkins Medicine: What is Pain?
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: