Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying

Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Rachel Bernhardt and Julie Raymond-Yakoubian, Alaska End of Life Alliance

Kris Green, Death Cafe

LINKS:

Death Cafe, Anchorage

Alaska End of Life Alliance

Death Doulas

Funeral Homes

Alaska Laws and Regulations

Hospice and Palliative Care

Advanced Directives

Grief and Bereavement Support

Home Funerals

Other Alaska End of Life Alliance resources

Five Wishes

GUEST SUGGESTED RESOURCES:

“Notes for the Everlost: A field guide to grief” by Kate Inglis

“The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion

“Die Wise: A manifesto for sanity and soul” by Stephen Jenkinson

Forget-Me-Not Grief Center

Palliative Care Alaska Network

The Ellen Goodman Conversation Project

Alaska Natural Burial

The Ritual Bough

Flameless Cremation Services







