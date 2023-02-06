Hometown Alaska: Discussing death and dying

Death is inevitable, yet it can still be very hard to talk about and to plan for. Facing death can be both emotionally and logistically challenging. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’re exploring death with a group of practitioners who have made it a centerpiece of their lives. The discussion includes preparing for death, grief, and end-of-life rituals.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Rachel Bernhardt and Julie Raymond-Yakoubian, Alaska End of Life Alliance
Kris Green, Death Cafe
Death Cafe, Anchorage
Alaska End of Life Alliance
Death Doulas
Funeral Homes
Alaska Laws and Regulations
Hospice and Palliative Care
Advanced Directives
Grief and Bereavement Support
Home Funerals
Other Alaska End of Life Alliance resources
Five Wishes
“Notes for the Everlost: A field guide to grief” by Kate Inglis
“The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion
“Die Wise: A manifesto for sanity and soul” by Stephen Jenkinson
Forget-Me-Not Grief Center
Palliative Care Alaska Network
The Ellen Goodman Conversation Project
Alaska Natural Burial
The Ritual Bough
Flameless Cremation Services