State of Art: Applying for Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Awards

(Image Courtesy of Rasmuson Foundation)

This week on State of Art we’re discussing Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Awards. Applications are open now to a wide range of creatives looking for some financial breathing room to focus on their work. We’re joined by Rasmuson Foundation Programs Officer Enzina Marrari, who oversees the awards, to get tips and advice on how to apply. She’s an artist and a two-time recipient herself, which gives her a unique perspective when helping others navigate the program. We also hear from artist Kendra Arciniega who received an award in 2021 for her work examining LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities in Anchorage.

From Rasmuson Foundation:

Applications may be submitted online at www.rasmuson.org, by mail, or delivered in person. Paper applications delivered in person must be received by 5 p.m. AST on Feb. 14. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 14. Late applications will not be considered. Applications submitted online are due Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Alaska Time.

LINKS:

Rasmuson Foundation

Individual Artist Award Guidelines

IAA Registration

Past IAA Awardees

