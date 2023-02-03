New developments in Anchorage’s homeless services | Alaska Insight

In late February, Catholic Social Services in Anchorage will open its new 3rd Avenue Navigation Center. The center will act as a day shelter to connect Anchorage’s homeless population with important support services — filling a large gap in the city’s response.

Robin Dempsey, CEO of Catholic Social Services, and Owen Hutchinson with the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, join Lori Townsend to discuss progress and gaps in Anchorage’s homelessness response.