Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 3, 2023

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state reveals new information about last year’s record number of inmate deaths, but more questions remain. A look into how Alaska’s data on homelessness is collected, and how reliable it really is. As the Yukon Quest kicks off this weekend, there are serious questions about the race’s future.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride, Emily Schwing, Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Anna Canny in Juneau
Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
and Desiree Hagen in Homer
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose