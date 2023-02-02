Line One: Disabilities and Winter Isolation

A man walks in the street on Boniface Parkway after almost two feet of snow covered the sidewalks on December 12, 2022. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Living in Alaska in the Winter can be challenging for many of us. The darkness, cold, ice and snow make it challenging to get out, be active, and stay connected. Imagine trying to face these challenges if you are elderly, blind or in a wheelchair. On this next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton speaks with guests from the Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired to discuss the challenges and possible solutions for people with disabilities in the Winter.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton



GUESTS:

CB Brady – Executive Director, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired

Executive Director, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired Nate Kile – Program Director, AT Specialist, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



