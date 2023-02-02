Line One: Disabilities and Winter Isolation

Living in Alaska in the Winter can be challenging for many of us. The darkness, cold, ice and snow make it challenging to get out, be active, and stay connected. Imagine trying to face these challenges if you are elderly, blind or in a wheelchair. On this next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton speaks with guests from the Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired to discuss the challenges and possible solutions for people with disabilities in the Winter.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- CB Brady – Executive Director, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired
- Nate Kile – Program Director, AT Specialist, Alaska Center For The Blind And Visually Impaired
