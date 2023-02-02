1970 Denali Climb

What was it like to climb Denali in 1970? This past summer the Denali climb C-4 M-4 gathered in Talkeetna to reminisce on the 50th anniversary of their climb up the Muldrow route, and host Paul Twardock was there to record and share with the Outdoor Explorer audience. Team members Dan Osborne, Dick Jabonowski, Ed Minot, Steve O’Brien, Tom Kensler, and Mike Sallee had a mix of climbing experience in Alaska and elsewhere, but none were professional climbers or guides. They wore wool, bunny boots, used gold line ropes, wooden skis and had minimal communication with civilization. Along the way they learned a lot and had one epic rescue at altitude. Their story is a very descriptive account of climbing in the 1970s.

HOST: Paul Twardock

