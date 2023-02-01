Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A group of workers in safety vests survey the tundra with a work camp in the background
Members of the media walking up to an exploratory drill rig. 2012. (Jason Sear/KDLG)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

What does the EPA’s veto of the proposed Pebble Mine really mean? We discuss. Investigators use genetic genealogy to identify human remains found 25 years ago. Plus a Sitka chef is a semifinalist for a prestigious national award.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts.

