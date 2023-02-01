Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Members of the media walking up to an exploratory drill rig. 2012. (Jason Sear/KDLG)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

What does the EPA’s veto of the proposed Pebble Mine really mean? We discuss. Investigators use genetic genealogy to identify human remains found 25 years ago. Plus a Sitka chef is a semifinalist for a prestigious national award.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.