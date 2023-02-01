Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
What does the EPA’s veto of the proposed Pebble Mine really mean? We discuss. Investigators use genetic genealogy to identify human remains found 25 years ago. Plus a Sitka chef is a semifinalist for a prestigious national award.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
and Katherine Rose in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.