What do you want to ask Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?

Anchorage City Hall. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage municipal election is April 4.

There are seven Anchorage Assembly seats up for election, and two seats on the Anchorage School Board.

We’re in the process of putting together questionnaires for all of the candidates, in collaboration with the Anchorage Daily News. We want to provide a resource for voters, to help people understand where the candidates stand on the biggest issues facing our city. The candidates’ answers to the questions will be posted here, on alaskapublic.org, and on adn.com.

But first: We’re hoping you can help. We want to ask candidates the questions that matter most to the community.

What do you want to ask Assembly and school board candidates? What issues matter most?

Let us know by filling out the form below, or you can email me directly at thanlon@alaskapublic.org. Your input will help us create our list of questions.

Thank you.

