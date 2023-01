We experience sound in different ways every day. But how often do we get to play with sound? The Anchorage Museum’s new exhibit Pass the Mic is encouraging its visitors to do just that. On this episode of Hometown Alaska we’ll uncover how the Pass the Mic exhibit was created and take you on a tour of sound exploration.

Pass the Mic runs October 7, 2022 to September 3, 2023.

GUEST HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Cody Carver, Program and Events Manager at the Anchorage Museum

